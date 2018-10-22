Featured Video
Beauty Meets the Beast
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 9:09AM EDT
West Island Cancer Wellness Centre Benefit
Wednesday, November 7 - 6 pm to 11 pm
(514) 695-9355 or maggie@wicwc.org
Latest Montreal News
- Excavation underway beneath Edouard Montpetit station for REM line
- Owner of iconic Montreal eatery ordered to pay $52,000 to former waitress
- Family trying to find missing Laval man in St. Jerome
- Opposition wants Montreal to enforce side guards on all city trucks
- Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur waives right to preliminary hearing