Beauharnois apartment complex devastated by overnight fire
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 8:38AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 28, 2017 1:02PM EST
Despite overnight temperatures dipping to a frigid -26 degrees Wednesday overnight, the Beauharnois fire department rallied to extinguish a fire at an apartment complex.
The flames erupted around 2 a.m. in the building, located on Route 132 in the Maple Grove sector. Because of the cold, firefighters switched at intervals so they could warm up back at the fire station.
Witnesses to the blaze said extinguishing it took most of the night. While tending to the building on Route 132, firefighters were also called to another fire in the industrial sector of Beauharnois, next to the former Rio Tinto Alcan factory.
The building tenants were evacuated and relocated, but no one was injured.
For the moment, the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Latest Montreal News
- Man killed in collision between car and SUV in Terrebonne
- Beauharnois apartment complex devastated by overnight fire
- Montreal under extreme cold warning; temps to dip lower on Thursday
- CATastrophe: Study concludes there are "too many" cats in Canada
- Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50