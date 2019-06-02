Featured Video
Beaudry metro station to reopen on Monday
The Beaudry metro station sees 1.5 million visits per year, making it the 63rd busiest station in the 68-station network
For the first time since October, Beaudry metro station on the Green Line will be open for commuters beginning Monday at 5:30 a.m.
The station, one of the oldest on the Montreal transit map, was undergoing repairs and a facelift.
"We performed structural work that we could not have done while the station was in operation such as slabs, staircases, and concrete injections," said Amelie Regis, an STM spokesperson.
"All the architectural finishes still have to be completed."
The STM's shuttle between Berri and Papineau stations will end on Sunday night.
Work on the beautification of Beaudry will continue through March 2020.
[Investing in transit for tomorrow] ��✅ Just in time for summer, Beaudry métro station on @stm_Verte will be reopened on Monday! Although the finishing touch will be given by next spring, we have been far from idle in the last 8 months! ⏩ https://t.co/VJVU2LXZdq pic.twitter.com/9qwyDnriwa— STM (@stminfo) May 30, 2019
