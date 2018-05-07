

CTV Montreal





The Beaudry metro station will be closed for eight months starting later this year, as part of a year-and-a-half long renovation project.

The STM has not said specifically when the metro station on the green line will close, but said it will begin after the summer tourist season comes to an end.

It hopes the complete closure for eight months will reduce the overall duration of the construction project.

Crews will be working on the overall structure, lighting, and electrical systems, and overhaul other signalling and mechanical systems in the station.

The STM will advise passengers later in the year about what they can do to access the area around the metro station.