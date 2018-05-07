Beaudry metro station to close for 8 months next winter, part of 18 month overhaul
The Beaudry metro station sees 1.5 million visits per year, making it the 63rd busiest station in the 68-station network
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 1:52PM EDT
The Beaudry metro station will be closed for eight months starting later this year, as part of a year-and-a-half long renovation project.
The STM has not said specifically when the metro station on the green line will close, but said it will begin after the summer tourist season comes to an end.
It hopes the complete closure for eight months will reduce the overall duration of the construction project.
Crews will be working on the overall structure, lighting, and electrical systems, and overhaul other signalling and mechanical systems in the station.
The STM will advise passengers later in the year about what they can do to access the area around the metro station.
Latest Montreal News
- Canadian officials heading to Nigeria to discuss asylum seekers
- Quebec Solidaire names Ruba Ghazal as candidate for Mercier
- Sentencing arguments for mosque killer Alexandre Bissonnette to begin June 18
- Tourism Minister Julie Boulet joins list of MNAs departing politics
- 17th painting looted by Nazis returned to Max Stern Foundation