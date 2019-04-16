

The Canadian Press





Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault says Quebec's Beauce region has so far been the hardest hit by the spring flooding affecting many parts of the province.

Guilbault told reporters today about 230 buildings are flooded in the town of Beauceville, located 90 kilometres south of Quebec City. Thirty-six people have had to leave their homes and six roads have been affected by the rising waters of the Chaudiere River.

Thomas Blanchet, a spokesman for the Public Security Department, said the water rose quickly today around downtown Beauceville after an ice jam broke free early this morning.

Andre Cantin with Environment Canada says up to 80 millimetres of rain are expected to fall in the Quebec City region between Thursday and Saturday, which could aggravate flooding in towns across the area.

Cantin adds temperatures are expected to remain above freezing across much of southern Quebec over the next few days, causing snow to melt and increasing the risk of flooding.

He says authorities should also be monitoring the water levels of the Ottawa River close to the Montreal area, as up to 50 millimetres of rain are expected to fall in that region by the weekend.