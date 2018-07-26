

Residents of a community in Beauce suspect their water supply has been contaminated, with several residents hospitalized with symptoms of gastrointestinal illnesses.

A boil-water advisory has been in effect in Saint-Bernard, 50 kilometres south of Quebec City, since Tuesday.

Last week, Quebec’s public health department released a notice that a strain of illness-causing bacteria in the town’s water supply.

Mayor Andre Gagnon said 10 people have been hospitalized with several of them being more serious symptoms.

Thus far, health officials have been unable to find the source of the bacteria.

“All the tests have come back negative,” he said.

It’s so far unclear when the advisory will be lifted.