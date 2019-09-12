Bear spray canister set off at Rosemont school, four kids hospitalized
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 10:53AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 11:14AM EDT
Four children at a Rosemont elementary school were hospitalized after being exposed to bear spray on Thursday morning.
The canister of bear repellant was set off in the schoolyard of Alphonse Desjardins Elementary School at around 8:00 a.m.
An Urgences Sante spokesperson said 22 children were evaluated. The four were taken to hospital due to vomiting, persistent coughs and burning eyes. The children are expected to make full recoveries as the effects of the spray are temporary.
Several other children were treated at the scene and were picked up by their parents to recover at home.
The origins of the bear spray cannister are not known.
Classes at the school were not interrupted.
