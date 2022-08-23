Beaconsfield sound barrier on hold, residents oppose high cost

The high price tag attached to the construction of a sound barrier along the south side of Highway 20 is being cited as the main reason why Beaconsfield residents oppose the project, according to a survey released Tuesday by the town's mayor and municipal council.

But that doesn't mean the matter has been put to rest. There appears to be some disagreement about why a barrier is needed in the first place.

Settling that fact is important because it establishes whether the municipality would have to pay a portion of the approximately $60 million sound wall.

If the noise pollution is linked to health concerns, the government would have to fund the entire project. But if the barrier is needed solely to block the din of traffic, the town itself would have to contribute 25 per cent.

In Tuesday's statement, Beaconsfield officials said that as late as May 17, the Transport Ministry (MTQ) told them "there were no data regarding health issues in Beaconsfield caused by the highway" and that the project was intended solely to "improve the quality of life for residents."

But the town goes on to say that Montreal Public Health expert Dr. David Kaiser contradicted that assertion in June when he told residents that the health of people "living within 150 metres on both sides of the highway is compromised by the noise."

"Considering the new information and these contradictory positions, I have written twice, in June and July, to the responsible ministers of Transport and Health, François Bonnardel and Christian Dubé, asking them for clarification," Mayor Georges Bourelle said in the press release. "

"We need to know whether there is a health issue for our citizens living close to Highway 20, as stated by Dr. Kaiser."

The Leger survey commissioned by Beaconsfield indicates 64 per cent of Beaconsfield residents disagreed with the project because it would be too expensive. There were concerns taxes would be raised as a result.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the MTQ said the government intends to work with the city to build the sound wall if the city wants to move forward.

"If the project proceeds, the costs will be shared between the two organizations, with the MTQ paying 75 per cent and the city paying 25 per cent," said spokesperson Louis-André Bertrand, referring to a previous agreement with Beaconsfield.

The town of Beaconsfield said it is waiting for a response to their questions from the Quebec ministers involved before making any decisions concerning the project's future.

The noise barrier project was initially proposed by MTQ and has been in the planning stages for about a decade.

With files from CTV's Matt Grillo.