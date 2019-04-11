Beaconsfield Quilters Guild Quilt Show and 40th anniversary

Friday May 3 - 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday may 4 - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday May 5 - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Centennial Centre, macDonald Campus

21 111 Lakeshore, Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que

Quilt show with traditional quilts, modern quilts, art quilts, wall hangings and quilt challenges

$10 admission fee entitles you to : entrance to the show, chance to win the show quilt, chance to win

door prizes, access to daily lecture and daily demos plus a ticket to our tearoom as well as access

to our show vendors

For more information contact:

http://www.beaconsfieldquilterguild.org