Beaconsfield Quilters Guild Quilt Show and 40th anniversary
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 11:20AM EDT
Friday May 3 - 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday may 4 - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sunday May 5 - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Centennial Centre, macDonald Campus
21 111 Lakeshore, Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que
Quilt show with traditional quilts, modern quilts, art quilts, wall hangings and quilt challenges
$10 admission fee entitles you to : entrance to the show, chance to win the show quilt, chance to win
door prizes, access to daily lecture and daily demos plus a ticket to our tearoom as well as access
to our show vendors
For more information contact:
