Beaconsfield, Que. home catches fire during powerful storm

A house in Beaconsfield, Que. caught on fire Thursday during a powerful storm in the Montreal region, with 60 firefighters and 19 vehicles deployed to battle the blaze.

According to the Montreal fire department, a witness called around 4:00 p.m. and said flames erupted at a house on Stonehedge Dr., near Fieldsend Ave., after it was struck by lightning.

Division chief Sylvain Jalbert said it was too early to confirm whether lightning caused the fire, but the incident is being investigated.

No injuries were reported and the home's occupants are under the care of Red Cross.

Jalbert said the home is seriously damaged.

Firefighters were still putting out the flames at 7:00 p.m.