Beaconsfield lawyer accused of charging illegal interest rates on loans
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 8:25AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 16, 2018 12:52PM EDT
A Beaconsfield lawyer faces charges of fraud over $5,000 and making a loan at a criminal interest rate.
Emmanuel Cardinal, 33, will appear at the Laval courthouse on Friday after being arrested the day before.
Police said their investigation into Cardinal began in October. In 2015, a Laval couple took out a loan of approximately $100,000 from Les Investissements E. Cardinal, a company belonging to the accused. Police said the investigation showed that the interest rate of the loan was at a criminal level.
Other victims may have also taken out loans from the company, according to police. Anyone who believes he or she may have been a victim or who has information is asked to contact the Laval police department.
