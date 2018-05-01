

CTV Montreal





Drivers in Beaconsfield just won’t stop speeding, and the mayor is counting on school children to help curb it.

Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle, said speeding is the biggest issue among residents in a city where the speed limit of most streets is 30 or 40 kilometres an hour.

Fines, electronic signs and a reduction in the speed limit – haven’t deterred drivers, and Bourelle said what need to change is their attitudes.

“A fine is not very pleasant, but after the fine, if you don't change your attitude and behaviour about speeding, people will continue to speed. So that doesn't solve the problem,” he said.

Beaconsfield is trying a new strategy, said Bourelle.

Called ‘I’m on Board,’ decals will be given to children in their schools, encouraging them to get their parents to commit to being part of the solution.

“What we're hoping will happen is if they're in a car and their parents are speeding, they'll say, ‘Dad/Mom, you're speeding,” said Bourelle, who added that even in school zones, people don't always slow down.

The mayor said soeeding is a long-time problem, that doesn’t seem to be improving.

Electronic signs have been put up, and more are on the way. Speed bumps are also being installed, but Bourelle is skeptical it’s a solution.

“They will speed anyways between speed bumps. And they will very quickly find a route to avoid the speed bumps,” he said.

The SAAQ says the social consciousness around speeding simply isn't there.

“For many drivers, for many people it's not an infraction, it's a kind of challenge, to go over the speed,” said SAAQ spokesperson Mario Vaillancourt.

Speeding is the leading cause of crashes in Quebec, he said, adding that if drivers slowed down even a little, it could make a big difference.

“If you reduce the average traffic speed by 5 kilometres per hour, you reduce the number of accidents by about 15 per cent per year. It means 60 fewer deaths on the road,” he said.