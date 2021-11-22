MONTREAL -- Montrealers could see accumulating snow for the first time this season just ahead of the winter tire deadline.

Colder air is moving into Southwestern Quebec this weekend. With daytime highs staying below the freezing mark and wet weather moving in, the region is expecting to see precipitation in the form of snow.

Montreal could see a rain, snow mix on Friday with light accumulations through the weekend. The city could see about 5cm of snow on Saturday with an additional 5cm possible on Sunday.

So far, Montreal has been spared any real wintery weather.

The city saw its first flurries of the season on Nov. 16, which is about three weeks later than normal. Last year, Montreal had its first flurries on Oct. 28 and picked up is first 10 cm of snow on Nov. 22.

Overall, fall 2021 has been marked by warm weather.

The month of September featured a record-breaking 25 straight days with highs above the 20-degree mark. October was also extremely warm with a mean temperature that was 3.5 degrees above average.

The deadline to get winter tires on is December 1st.