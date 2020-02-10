MONTREAL -- Get your shovels out – there's more snow on the way for, well, most of this week.

Environment Canada predicted about 15 cm of snow was to fall on Monday.

And we start out the new work week with another difficult commute. @environmentca has just issued #SnowfallWarning for SW QC. A total of 15cm is expected. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/yCPSHGKeQZ — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) February 10, 2020

Clouds could cover the city overnight, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring periods of snow, with flurries picking up again on Friday.

There won't be any reprieve come this weekend; Environment Canada notes there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries on both Saturday and Sunday.

SNOW CLEARING

The city has been vigorously trying to clear the snow after about 40 cm of snowfall fell in less than 24 hours last week.



"During the weekend, we already loaded, let's say, a quarter of the snow we got last week," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin. "But this morning, we were expecting 5 cms of snow. In fact, we received 15 cms. So we had to slow down the loading operation in order to plow that snow away and add some salt on the streets and sidewalks."

The city is now expecting another 10 cm of snow on Thursday.

"Every Montrealer will have to be patient, because we'll need some more days to complete the operation. No way it's going to be done for Friday. Maybe beginning of the next week," said Sabourin. "It's a huge job for our crews."

Officials are urging residents to be patient on snow removal, considering some snowbanks are as high as 65 cms.

"More than 3,000 employees and nearly 2,200 snow removal vehicles [will work] on the 10,000 km of streets and sidewalks," the city stated. "Hospitals, public transit networks and major arteries will be prioritized."

As of 3 p.m. Monday, 25 per cent of city streets have been cleared, according to the Info-Neige app.

The boroughs with the most progress include Lachine (34 per cent), Montreal North (34 per cent), Outremont (31 per cent) and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension (31 per cent).

The slowest? Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (18 per cent), Saint Laurent (16 per cent) and Verdun (14 per cent).



"You will see a lot of progress in the next days because we have all our workers on duty now. And we want to do it as fast as we can, but security first." said Sabourin.

City officials note this is the fifth snow clearing operation of the 2019-2020 season, and this one is the largest.

Plante was confident in the snow removal progress.

"We're definitely trying to have it done as quickly as possible, but we had to slow down the snow removal just so we could clean up all the sidewalks and streets so it's actually usable," she said.

"You know, we're good at this – at removing snow fast, so we should be okay," she added.

GETTING AROUND



Officials are reminding Montrealers that the best way to get around during a snow-clearing operation is to use public transit.



It's imperative that drivers respect no parking signs so that snow removal vehicles can work in a timely fashion. Drivers that don't respect the signs can expect to discover their car has been towed. The City of Montreal offers free parking in lots during snow removal periods.



Those who park on the street should not park on an angle, said Sabourin.

STAYING SAFE

Authorities are reminding Quebecers to check how much snow is on their roofs – in particular, watch out for any cracks on the walls, doors that jam, deformations on the ceiling or if there is any water infiltration.

"It's not so much the quantity in terms of thickness, but more the weight of the snow we must monitor," said Sylvain Lamothe, a spokesperson for the Régie du bâtiment du Québec. "Roofs in Quebec are made to withstand the rigours of the climate, but the fact remains you have to be vigilant as an owner."

As always, the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) is reminding Quebecers that driving with ice and snow compacted on your car is not only dangerous – it’s prohibited.

“No person may drive a vehicle covered with ice, snow, or any other matter that may detach from the vehicle and constitute a hazard for other road users,” the SAAQ said, noting offenders could face a hefty fine.

During slippery conditions, or at times when visibility is reduced, drivers are encouraged to slow down and be careful.

AVOID SURPRISES IN THE WINTER

Here are a few tips to stay safe while on the roads in the winter: