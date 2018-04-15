

The Canadian Press





Two of Quebec’s most prominent sovereignists will be on the ballot on Sunday, as party members vote to decide who will represent the Parti Quebecois in the Pointe-Aux-Trembles riding in October’s election.

Former PQ MNA and Option Nationale founder Jean-Martin Aussant will face off against St-Jean Baptiste Society President Maxime Laporte. Both candidates said they felt confident in victory and vowed to not become bitter should they be defeated.

Laporte has received the support of former Quebec premier Bernard Landry and Bloc Quebecois MP and president Mario Beaulieu.

Aussant has been endorsed by members of the PQ establishment, including outgoing MNA Nicole Leger and several other members of the National Assembly, including Veronique Hivon.

Either candidate will face a challenge in the election itself, with the Coalition Avenir Quebec hoping to make a breakthrough on the island of Montreal. To that end, the CAQ has recruited Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-Aux-Trembles Mayor Chantal Rouleau as its candidate.

The Pointe-Aux-Trembles riding has been represented by the PQ since its creation in 1988. In 2014, Leger won the riding with over 43 per cent of the vote. CAQ candidate Mathieu Binette received just over 24 per cent.