Ford announces $1.2-billion EV battery material manufacturing plant in Quebec

Ford Motor Company has announced a new manufacturing plant in Quebec for components of electric car batteries.

The $1.2-billion collaboration between Ford and Korean companies ECOPRO BM and SK On is expected to produce up to 45,000 tonnes a year of cathode active materials -- which determine the capacity and power of batteries.

The 280,000-square-metre site in Becancour, Que., is under construction and represents Ford's first investment in the province.

Governments will fund about half the project, with a $322-million loan from Quebec and a conditional contribution of the same amount from Canada.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault praised the announcement as evidence of the province's growing leadership in the green economy.

Ford says the facility, located on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River halfway between Montreal and Quebec City, will create 345 jobs once it's operational in 2026.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Aug. 17, 2023.