

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





Montreal batsmen and bowlers were out Sunday afternoon, as a new cricket pitch was unveiled in Snowdon.

Snowdon city councillor Marvin Rotrand, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather and NDG City Councillor Lionel Perez joined the local cricket team the Maple Leafs at the newly minted cricket pitch at Van Horne Park that includes some artificial turf as well as lighting for night games.

On this #DayofAction I joined ⁦@MarvinRotrand⁩ and ⁦@lionelperez⁩ and our local cricket team the Maple Leafs (yes, not the Expos) at the new cricket pitch at Van Horne Park. Thanks to the borough council for investing in this sport enjoyed by so many. pic.twitter.com/crAGI344xj — Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) September 15, 2019

The pitch cost the borough $65,000, and the plan is to install protective netting next year to guard against errant balls flying into the residential neighbourhood.

Players are being asked to play with soft-impact balls, and must take out insurance in case a ball finds its way to somewhere it shouldn't.