MONTREAL -- Food inspection authorities are warning consumers not to consume basil pesto from La Maison des pates fraiches, as the product has not been prepared and packaged in a safe way.

Quebec's Ministery of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) in collaboration with the City of Montreal's food inspection division issued the warning for the product sold at the deli and cafe on Rachel St. East in Montreal.

The basil pesto was on sale until Dec. 3 at the deli as well as another branch on Mont-Royal Ave. East.

The recall release notes that the owners voluntarily recalled the products still on shelves and issued the product warning as a precautionary measure.

Those who have purchased the items can return them to the deli or throw them away.

No illnesses have been reported to the MAPAQ associated with the product to date.