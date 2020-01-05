MONTREAL -- Montreal’s bars weren’t exactly packed as Team Canada sought redemption but there was still plenty of celebration to be had following the gold medal game.

Last year Team Canada didn’t even make the medal round, finishing sixth, so the come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Russia was all the sweeter on Sunday. Still, several Montreal bars had plenty of empty seats to watch the action.

For those who did come out to watch, it was worth braving the winter cold to catch the victory.

“The Juniors is a great place to see players that will be in the NHL, to see what they can do,” said Jesse Gouldson.

