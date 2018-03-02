

CTV Montreal





Health Minister Gaétan Barrette is under investigation by the Quebec Ethics Commissioner.

The inquiry is being launched following a request from the PQ health critic Diane Lamarre, who claims the minister shelved a proposal to build a pediatric pavilion in Longueuil because it's in a PQ riding.

Barrette denied the allegation, saying it simply was not a priority.

The inquiry comes after Radio-Canada's investigative program ‘Enquete’ claimed that politics may have played a role in putting the project on hold.



- With files from La Presse Canadienne