Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette is facing calls for his resignation from a mayor in northern Quebec over remarks he made about Indigenous parents and air ambulances.

In audio from an event two weeks ago that was obtained by Le Devoir and CBC Montreal, Barrette can be heard saying that there will be a case of a parent who won’t be allowed to board an air ambulance plane with their child due to intoxication or because they’re too agitated.

In the audio, Barrette is asked about a new policy allowing parents to accompany their sick children on flights to hospitals in major cities.

“I guarantee you that there will be at least one instance in the next six months where someone will not be allowed to get on the plane,” he can be heard saying. “No one agitated, drunk, drugged, under whatever influence will get on the plane at any cost… That happens all the time.”

Kuujjuaq Mayor Tunu Napartuk said the comments were discriminatory and cause for Barrette to step down.

Barrette said the comments were taken out of context and “That happens all the time” was referring to unruly passengers being removed from commercial flights.

“I don’t think I should resign over that and I’m very sorry that this was interpreted that way,” he said.

