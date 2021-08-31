MONTREAL -- A barbershop owner in Montreal's LaSalle borough is vowing not to give up after vandals struck his shop on the weekend.

The shop had just given 60 free haircuts to children going back to school.

A few hours after getting home from work on Sunday night, owner Alex Campbell got a call that his shop, Unity Kutz, had been broken into.

“The damage, what they did, they really went in hard," said Campbell. "They went in hard and smashed up all the glass. Not even one, top and bottom.”

Vandals shattered several windows and left bags of bricks behind.

Campbell says he had wanted to give back to the community by giving haircuts to children in the neighbourhood.

“I see a lot of single moms and I hear their pain, I feel their pain," he said. "Simple haircuts are like $12 to 15 and they can’t really afford them."

One long-time customer was irate at the damage done to the local business.

“It’s disappointing because this is for the foundation, for the family, he does things for the community,” said O.J. Barnais.

Montreal police (SPVM) says it doesn't have any suspects, but will through surveillance footage from the neighbourhood.

Campbell is treating it as a speedbump.

“I’m not going to give up," he said. "I have my kids to feed; my family is what it’s about and I’m going to keep pushing.”