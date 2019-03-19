Event: BIM Night in the Winter 2019

Message:

Barbados House of Montreal, Inc.,

will hold 'BIM Night in the Winter 2019' an annual event with Caribbean entertainment, meeting, crafts, food, dancing and door prizes.

Music D.J.

ADMISSION $ 30.00, includes meal and a drink.

Time: 6 p.m. to midnight

Place: St. Phillip's Church Hall, 25 Brock (cor. Sherbrooke) , Montreal-West

Information: 514-365-9672, 514-345-8456, 514-684-8853