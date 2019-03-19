Featured Video
Barbados House of Montreal
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 1:48PM EDT
Event: BIM Night in the Winter 2019
Message:
Barbados House of Montreal, Inc.,
will hold 'BIM Night in the Winter 2019' an annual event with Caribbean entertainment, meeting, crafts, food, dancing and door prizes.
Music D.J.
ADMISSION $ 30.00, includes meal and a drink.
Time: 6 p.m. to midnight
Place: St. Phillip's Church Hall, 25 Brock (cor. Sherbrooke) , Montreal-West
Information: 514-365-9672, 514-345-8456, 514-684-8853
