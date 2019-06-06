

The Canadian Press





Former United States president Barack Obama will be returning to Montreal Nov. 14 for a speaking engagement at the Bell Centre.

The event is being organized by the Board of Trade of Greater Montreal and will mark the internationally popular politician’s second visit to the city as a featured speaker.

Obama drew crowds during his last visit here in 2017.

Board of Trade chairman Michel Leblanc said that the former president’s presence in Montreal was an international-scale success and that using the Bell Centre rather than the previous venue of the Palais de Congrès would allow a larger audience to attend the event.

Tickets for the event will be offered first to members of the board beginning at noon June 18. General admission tickets will then go on sale at noon on June 26.

The cost of those tickets as well as other details on the event are expected to appear soon on the Board of Trade’s website.