Bar fight in Southwest borough ends in stabbing
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 8:56AM EST
A 35-year-old man was stabbed outside a Southwest borough bar early on Saturday morning.
A 911 call was placed at 2:20 a.m. after an altercation occurred in front of the bar on Monk Blvd. near Springland.
Witnesses told police the attack came when the conflict escalated.
The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his upper body, but police said his life was not in danger. He is known to police and is refusing to cooperate with investigators.
The suspect fled before police arrived on the scene.
