

CTV Montreal





Members of Quebec's Bar Association have told the order to back off from a challenge to the province's laws.

Last month the Bar Association filed a motion in court challenging many laws and their poor wording.

Laws in Quebec are frequently drafted in French and then translated into English, because federal law requires that all laws in Quebec be approved in both official languages.

The Bar Association said that because the language used in the English version of the laws is never debated in the National Assembly, errors often crop up, and leads to discrepancies in how they are enforced in court.

However in a general assembly meeting this week, a slim majority of members of the Bar voted to stop the organization from proceeding with its legal challenge.