Bank hostages freed, suspect surrenders after 9-hour standoff in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 6:44PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 9, 2019 3:08PM EST
A man who surrendered to police after a hostage-taking in a Quebec bank was released from hospital on Saturday and is expected to face charges, according to police.
Quebec provicial police said the suspect in his 50s was expected to appear in court on Saturday afternoon, where he could be charged with confinement, uttering threats and using a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The siege ended at about 1:30 a.m. when the suspect turned himself in after nearly nine hours inside the Caisse Desjardins branch in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
He had released the four bank employees taken hostage at around 10 p.m. Friday, and they were said to be unharmed.
Provincial police said the suspect was uninjured, but was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being questioned by investigators.
They said the incident began when an armed man entered the branch southwest of Montreal just before closing Friday, but police did not specify what kind of weapon he had.
An employee pushed the panic button alerting police at around 4:50 p.m., and police established communications with the suspect a few hours later.
Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau described the negotiations as calm.
