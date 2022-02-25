Forward Josh Anderson had a bruise on his left eye and a major scratch on his cheek, but he skated with his Montreal Canadiens teammates Friday morning at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, Que.

Anderson wore a red jersey signifying that he has no limitations in practice, was shot in the face by Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt in the last game on Wednesday night.

At the time, he was taken to the hospital for tests, and Anderson refused to specify the nature and severity of his injury at the time. In the end, it seems that there was more fear than harm.

The situation is different for forward Paul Byron, who was conspicuous by his absence on Friday morning.

The Franco-Ontarian suffered an upper-body injury in the last game after being hit hard into the boards by Sabres' giant defenceman Mattias Samuelsson. The nature and severity of the injury is still unknown.

Mathieu Perreault was wearing a white jersey, which means he is close to a return to action. Joel Armia, who was accidentally hit in the face with a skate during the game against the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 17, was wearing a burgundy no-contact jersey.

Defenceman Joel Edmundson also skated with his teammates, but his status was the same as Armia's. Corey Schueneman completed the COVID-19 protocol and resumed training with the regular group.

