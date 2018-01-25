

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact have transferred teenage midfielder Ballou Tabla to FC Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.

Tabla, 18, played in 21 games (11 starts) for the Impact last season, picking up two goals and two assists over 1,146 minutes played.

At 17 years 338 days, he became the youngest Impact player to take part in an MLS game when he took the field in San Jose on March 4.

Ballou joined the Montreal Impact academy in August 2012, before leaving in December 2013. He then rejoined the Impact under-18 squad in April 2015, and played with FC Montreal (USL) in 2016.

Ballou, who was born in Ivory Coast, joined the first team on Oct. 20, 2016.

He has played for Canada at age group levels but has yet to decide if he will play senior international soccer for Canada or Ivory Coast.

Reports in Europe said Tabla will likely start with Barcelona's B squad.

Impact technical director Adam Braz said this week the club is proud rather than disappointed to see one of its top prospects move to a top European club.