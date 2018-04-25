

A bail hearing for a woman whose two-year-old daughter was found dead last week has been postponed until Friday.

Audrey Gagnon is charged with arson and obstruction of justice.

She is not charged with killing Rosalie Gagnon but Quebec City police have said that Gagnon is the only suspect in her daughter's death and the criminal investigation is ongoing.

Rosalie was repeatedly stabbed and found dead in a garbage can near a single-family home in Quebec City's Charlesbourg borough.

Gagnon was arrested last Wednesday, along with a man who was released without charges.