Bail granted for suspect in Montreal hit-and-run that killed Ukrainian girl

The 45-year-old suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a Ukrainian girl earlier this week has been released on bail.

Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday by video conference.

He was released on the following conditions, as requested by the Crown:

He must stay at the address he provided on Montreal’s South Shore

Deposit of $2,000

He is prohibited from driving

Forbidden from communicating with the victim’s family

Maria Legenkovska, a seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago, was struck by a vehicle struck in the Ville-Marie borough while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings.



More details to come.



With files form Luca Caruso-Moro