Bail granted for man, 45, accused in Montreal hit-and-run that killed Ukrainian girl

The 45-year-old man charged in the hit-and-run that killed a Ukrainian girl earlier this week has been released on bail.

Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday by video conference.

The Crown and defence agreed on the following bail conditions:

He must stay at the address he provided on Montreal’s South Shore

Deposit of $2,000

He is prohibited from driving

Forbidden from communicating with the victim’s family

Maria Legenkovska, a seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago, was seriously injured after a man struck her with his vehicle in the Ville-Marie borough while she was walking to school Tuesday morning with her siblings. She later died in hospital.

The man charged in the collision initially fled the scene of the crash before turning himself in to authorities hours after the incident, according to police.

More details to come.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Luca Caruso-Moro