

La Presse canadienne





The father of the seven-year-old daughter of Granby who died on April 30 under troubling circumstances will remain incarcerated while awaiting trial.

Judge Serge Champoux rendered this decision at the Granby courthouse Monday afternoon.

Last Thursday, the prosecution filed two new charges against the 30-year-old man.

He is now accused of failing to provide the necessities of life as well as child abandonment in addition to an initial charge of unlawful confinement filed by the Crown.