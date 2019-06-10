Featured Video
Bail denied for father of girl in Granby who died in his care
The casket of a seven-year-old girl who was found in critical condition inside of a home and later died is carried from the church after funeral services, Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Granby, Que.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
La Presse canadienne
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 2:38PM EDT
The father of the seven-year-old daughter of Granby who died on April 30 under troubling circumstances will remain incarcerated while awaiting trial.
Judge Serge Champoux rendered this decision at the Granby courthouse Monday afternoon.
Last Thursday, the prosecution filed two new charges against the 30-year-old man.
He is now accused of failing to provide the necessities of life as well as child abandonment in addition to an initial charge of unlawful confinement filed by the Crown.
