Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: officials

The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Saturday did not survive, airport officials have confirmed.

In a Sunday press release, Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) said the employee was working for Equans, an international technical services company.

"The entire YUL airport community is in mourning today, and we offer our sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues," said ADM CEO Philippe Rainville.

According to a spokesperson for Quebec's workplace safety board, the CNESST, the worker was attempting to "unlock a suitcase in a piece of equipment, possibly a suitcase conveyor," when he reportedly fell.

Two CNESST inspectors were deployed to the airport Saturday to interview potential witnesses and "gather information on the circumstances of the accident," said spokesperson Antoine Leclerc-Loiselle.

It's not yet determined whether the airport falls under provincial or federal jurisdiction. In the latter case, the Transport Safety Board of Canada will head the investigation rather than CNESST.

ADM said it's collaborating with authorities "to ensure that the investigation proceeded smoothly," in addition to providing support for other employees.

"ADM has worked closely with the partners involved to coordinate the presence of assistance and support resources for the personnel who witnessed this accident," the release continues. "ADM would like to assure the YUL airport community of its full support following this tragic event."

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News' Luca Caruso-Moro.