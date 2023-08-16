Back to school: Quebec colleges also affected by worker shortage

Eric Gingras, president of the CSQ calls on the troops during a demonstration on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. Just ahead of the new 2023-2024 school year, unions report that CEGEPs are facing a worker shortage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Eric Gingras, president of the CSQ calls on the troops during a demonstration on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. Just ahead of the new 2023-2024 school year, unions report that CEGEPs are facing a worker shortage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon