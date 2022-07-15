Baby born near Highway 15 in Mirabel, with help from first-responders
A Quebec family was forced to take a detour when their little baby decided it was time to make his debut.
On May 6 at 5:50 p.m, Brigitte Perrault and Nicolas Théberge were on their way to the hospital, ready to welcome their third child -- when they suddenly realized they weren't going to make it.
"The father-to-be called 911 in the Mirabel area when he noticed that he and his wife would not have time to get to the hospital," the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said. "His wife was having strong contractions and felt the need to push."
The Perrault-Théberge family with police officers (L-R) Alexandre Boivin, Gabriel Durocher and Mao Wang. (Sûreté du Québec/HANDOUT)
While waiting for first-responders, the couple managed to drive into a restaurant parking lot on Verdier Street, near Exit 31 on Highway 15.
Once emergency services arrived, Perrault was helped into the ambulance and little Laurier Théberge was born at 6:15 p.m.
The family was then transported to Saint-Jérôme Hospital, with both mother and child in perfect health.
