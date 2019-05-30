Featured Video
B’nai Brith Bingo Night
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 11:11AM EDT
B’nai Brith Quebec announces its first Bingo night! On July 4, at 7pm. Entrance is free.
Bingo cards available for purchase. At the Adath Synagogue – 223 Harrow Crescent, Hampstead, H3X3X7.
Bring friends and have a fabulous, fun night with PRIZES! PRIZES! PRIZES! (18 yrs+)
