B’nai Brith Quebec announces its first Bingo night!  On July 4, at 7pm.  Entrance is free. 

Bingo cards available for purchase.  At the Adath Synagogue – 223 Harrow Crescent, Hampstead, H3X3X7. 

Bring friends and have a fabulous, fun night with PRIZES!  PRIZES!  PRIZES!  (18 yrs+)