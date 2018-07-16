

History and aviation buffs might want to head to Saint-Hubert this week, where they’ll find a B-29 Superfortress World War II Bomber just landed at the airport.

But there’s more to the vessel than meets the eye – it’s actually part of a ‘flying museum.’

The Commemorative Air Force brings WWII airplanes on tours all over North America, making them the largest flying museum fleet in the world.

The “Fifi” is one of only two B-29 bombers left that can still actually fly. It was first flown in 2942, and brought in to replace its counterparts, the B-17 and B-24, because of its greater range and ability to carry larger bombing loads.

It also flew missions over Japan that contributed to the end of WWII.

Afterwards, it was used in the Korean War before being purchased in the 70’s by the Canadian Air Force.

They started restoring the plane after purchase, eventually taking it on flying tours as a piece of ‘living history.’

From Wednesday through Sunday, the plane will be left at the St-Hubert airport for spectators to see and interact with. They’ll even have the opportunity to go into the cockpit.

If you have between $700 and $1700, you can purchase a seat and actually fly on the plane.

For $12, airplane enthusiasts can purchase a general-admission ticket to see the plane up close.

Admission is free for children under 10.