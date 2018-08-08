Featured Video
Aviation company soars high with $200 million government investment
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 9:29PM EDT
Quebec aviation simulator company CAE is getting a $200 million investment courtesy of the federal and provincial governments, who hope the company can help make Canada a leader in aviation training.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard were both on hand for the announcement.
The company said it’s investing $1 billion over the next five years to develop new training technologies for aviation defense and security.
Of the $200 million, $150 million will come from the federal level while the rest will be provided by the provincial government.
CAE CEO Marc Parent said the investment will allow the company to create realistic virtual environments that can be tailored to different environments.
Parent said the money will help the company create 400 new jobs.
