MONTREAL -- Two kinds of tempeh and a veggie burger made by Aux Vivres are being recalled due to the presence of bacteria that can cause food poisoning.

Aux Vivres is a Montreal-based restaurant and food producer, but the three products were sold at several locations across Quebec, food safety authorities said on Tuesday.

One of the tempehs was a maple-smoked or imitation bacon one in a 200 gram package with a best-before date of Sept. 8. The other was smoked-onion tempeh, also 200 grams, but with a best-before date of Sept. 22.

The tempehs were vacuum-packed in clear plastic and sold refrigerated.

The veggie burger was simply called "veggie burger" and sold in a package of 380 grams, with a best-before date of Aug. 13. The burgers were sold in a clear plastic container with a white plastic lid.

Anyone who bought these products is asked to throw it away or return it to where they bought it, even if the products don't smell bad or have signs of spoilage.

The problematic bacteria is Bacillus cereus, and people can become sick with it between 90 minutes and five hours after eating contaminated food, experiencing nausea and vomiting.

Other symptoms, however, can also show up eight to 16 hours after eating -- nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea and sometimes vomiting. Usually, symptoms go away within 24 hours.