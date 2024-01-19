MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Autonomy and stability: New social housing in Montreal for men facing homelessness

    Share

    There's a new social housing development in downtown Montreal, with over 50 bachelor apartments reserved for men facing housing insecurity or homelessness.

    Resident Nicolas Rivard-Lamy moved into his unit on Dec. 21.

    "It's huge for autonomy, for stability. It's huge. It's really huge," he told CTV News while giving a tour of his new apartment.

    The Pavillon Robert-Lemaire contains 54 units in total. Rent will remain at 25 per cent of a resident's salary, and the building is managed by social service organization Maison du Père.

    "Those projects need to be accompanied by services and organizations like La Maison du Père, and all of the others will tell you that small is beautiful when it comes to the social housing," said federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeaut at a press conference in Montreal Friday.

    Lizette Flores of the Maison du Père says the goal is to help residents live independently while also providing support when needed.

    "They have the abilities and capacities to be living autonomously, but we also have one person that's going to be there to help them and to lend them a hand," she explained.

    With affordable housing becoming increasingly difficult to find, Ottawa says more social housing is needed.

    "Is there enough? Clearly, no. We need to more, and we want to do more," said Guilbeault.

    With a place he can call home, Rivard-Lamy already has his next steps planned out.

    "I have two objectives for now: to continue volunteering at Maison du Père, and to stay here," he said.

    He'll have some new neighbours very soon, as all the units are expected to be filled in less than two weeks. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING U.S. jets strike Yemen a sixth time as Israel's war in Gaza raises regional tensions

    United States fighter jets struck Houthi rebel sites in Yemen for a sixth time Friday, taking out anti-ship missile launchers that were prepared to fire. The Iranian-backed Houthi militants say their attacks on global shipping in the Red Sea corridor are aimed at stopping Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News