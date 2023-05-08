Auto shop torched in Riviere-des-Prairies, police investigating

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after an auto shop in the RDP neighbourhood was torched on Sunday night. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after an auto shop in the RDP neighbourhood was torched on Sunday night. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon