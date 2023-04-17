Authorities urge Quebec residents to be prepared for flooding

Residents in various regions of Quebec are preparing for flooding that may be as bad as those in 2017 and 2019 as ice and snow thaw and April rains begin.

Montreal fire department chief Martin Guilbault said residents should plan ahead and have emergency kits with batteries, radios, and other necessities in addition to connecting with someone who is able to host in case an evacuation order is given.

"In case we have to evacuate your house, it's going to be easier for you," he said. "Be prepared. Don't wait until the flood comes."

Kits should also include drinking water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, candles, matches, a first-aid kit and a whistle that emergency crews can hear.

The Quebec government's flood-watch site reports that the Riviere du Nord at Saint-Jerome and Ouareau River at the Dorwin waterfalls near Rawdon are experiencing "medium flooding."

The following are listed as experiencing minor flooding as of Monday at noon:

Lake of Two Mountains at Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Maskinonge Lake at Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon.

Mille Iles River at Deux-Montagnes.

Outaouais River at Britannia Park near Ottawa.

Diable River near the Route 117 Bridge.

Riviere du Nord near Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

Assomption River at Joliette.

Noire River at Saint-Emelie-de-l'Energie.

The following spots are listed as "under surveillance" for flooding: