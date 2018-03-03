Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 12:45PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 3, 2018 3:04PM EST
Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White House on Saturday.
The District of Columbia Police Department says in a tweet that "adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin."
That tweet comes about two hours after the Secret Service first reported that it was responding to reports of a self-inflicted shooting along the White House's north fence.
The incident took place before President Donald Trump's scheduled late afternoon return to the White House from Florida. The White House says it was aware of the situation and that Trump was briefed.
The Secret Service says there were no other reported injuries.
BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018
UPDATE: No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018
UPDATE: Pedestrian and Vehicular traffic around the @WhiteHouse is being impacted due to the incident.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018
UPDATE: Medical Personnel are responding to the male victim.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018
