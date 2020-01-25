LAC-SAINT-JEAN -- The search sector to find the four snowmobilers still missing since Tuesday in the waters of Lac-Saint-Jean was widened to 10 kilometres, Saturday.

As searches resumed at sunrise for a fifth day, authorities confirmed the identity of the snowmobiler whose body was recovered on Friday. The body of 58-year-old Gilles Rene Claude from Basse-sur-le-Rupt, in the Vosges, France was discovered more than two kilometres from the initial search point and the authorities have "greatly enlarged the area," said SQ spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu.

Police say they do not plan to abandon the search at this time, despite the increasing scale of the challenge.

"The file is assessed on an ongoing basis," said Beaulieu. "It depends on the results and the new elements."

Search efforts are focused in the water. Three teams of divers are deployed. They are equipped with lateral sonars which allow them to define shapes and underwater propellants to allow them to move faster.

Police also use drones, a helicopter, observers in boats on the surface of the water and others by snowmobile along the banks.

"We make technology available to us, but nature is vast and large," added Beaulieu.

The weather remains difficult with temperatures dropping to -12 degrees Celcius at the end of the afternoon.

However, Beaulieu reiterated that the police have prioritized finding the four missing snowmobilers. They were part of a group of nine snowmobilers, including a Quebec guide. Two of them managed to get a third out of the water and alerted the authorities.

The body of the Quebec guide was recovered from the freezing waters and was identified as Benoit L'Esperance, a 42-year-old Montrealer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.