

CTV Montreal





Lise Payette, a Canadian feminist, journalist, and former politician, has passed away at the age of 87.

Her family said in a news release she was surrounded by family and friends at home when she died Wednesday.

Born in Verdun in 1931, Payette was elected with the Parti Quebecois under Rene Levesque, and later named Minister of Consumers, Cooperatives, and Financial Institutions.

From 1979 until 1981, Payette served as Quebec's Minister for the Status of Women, described by her constituents as a "woman of conviction" with "exceptional talents as a communicator."

Quebec sovereignty and equality for women were the causes that marked Payette's life but she is perhaps best known for unintentionally jeopardizing the Yes campaign during the 1980 referendum by comparing the wife of then-Quebec Liberal leader Claude Ryan to "Yvette," a docile young girl from a textbook.

Those comments were denounced in the media and by the rival No campaign, which organized large federalist rallies involving mostly women.

Some observers called the so-called "Yvette incident" the crucial moment of the referendum campaign and a direct cause of the defeat of the sovereigntist camp -- an opinion Payette never shared.

Despite serving just one term, she held multiple cabinet positions and accomplished numerous feats, including beefed up provincial consumer protection rules and bringing in changes to allow children to carry the surnames of both parents.

She was also responsible for the creation of Quebec's automobile insurance board and updated the province's licence plate slogan in 1978 from "La Belle Province" to "Je me souviens," which is still in use today.

After a foray into politics, she began a prolific stint as an author and columnist, collaborating frequently with Le Devoir and the Journal de Montreal to speak out on equality for women, as well as Quebec sovereignty.

Among her roster of book titles are "Le Pouvoir? Connais Pas!" (1989) a trilogy titled "Des femmes d'honneur" (1997-1999) and the series "Des dames de coeur."

Payette was also lauded for her success as a TV writer, and was officially named to the Order of Quebec in 2001.

Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee took to Twitter Thursday morning to commend the woman who "changed the lives of TV spectators."

Intelligence, aplomb, convictions, Lise Payette a changé nos vies de téléspectateurs, donné des droits aux consommateurs, tracé la voie pour des générations de femmes en quête de liberté et d’égalité. Chapeau Madame. #polqc https://t.co/UfaKBzurma — Jean-François Lisée (@JFLisee) September 6, 2018

Former Parti Quebecois Pierre-Karl Peladeau said Payette will be remembered for "considerable contributions."

Toute ma sympathie à la belle et grande famille de ceux et celles qui militent encore aujourd'hui pour le mouvement féministe et souverainiste. Merci Madame Payette de vos apports considérables à la société québécoise. Des acquis à jamais que ns garderons. https://t.co/N40yNaSnMY — Pierre Karl Péladeau (@PKP_Qc) September 6, 2018

Other provincial leaders also took to social media with their condolences - including a succinct comment from Premier Philippe Couillard.

.@phcouillard on Lise Payette's legacy: "Feminism and auto insurance." @CTVMontreal — Amanda Kline (@AKlineCTV) September 6, 2018 J’apprends avec tristesse le décès de Lise Payette.

Elle aura marqué le Québec.

On est plusieurs à s'être couchés tard pour écouter "Appelez-moi Lise".

Elle fut une grande féministe.

Nous saluons sa mémoire et offrons nos condoléances à ses proches. pic.twitter.com/VNWyHsWbIK — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 6, 2018

Le Québec vient de perdre une femme d'exception, Lise Payette. Une grande québécoise nous a quittés. Yolande et moi offrons nos plus sincères condoléances à toute sa famille et à ses proches. — Gilles Duceppe (@GillesDuceppe) September 6, 2018

With flles from The Canadian Press.