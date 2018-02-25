Aussant could have ended up with Quebec Solidaire: Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-Martin Aussant speaks in Quebec City in an April 5, 2012 file photo. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Jean-Martin Aussant is running as a Parti Quebecois candidate in the upcoming provincial election, but according to a rival party member, things could have ended up very differently.
Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said his party had talked to Aussant about running under their banner. He said he respected Aussant’s decision, which didn’t come as a surprise, calling the PQ a “natural political family” for Aussant.
Aussant had previously been a member of the PQ but left to found Option National in 2011.
Nadeau-Dubois and Aussant have history together – they toured Quebec in 2016 as part of a their “Let’s Talk About It” initiative, aimed at charting a course for Quebec’s future.
