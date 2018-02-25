

The Canadian Press





Jean-Martin Aussant is running as a Parti Quebecois candidate in the upcoming provincial election, but according to a rival party member, things could have ended up very differently.

Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said his party had talked to Aussant about running under their banner. He said he respected Aussant’s decision, which didn’t come as a surprise, calling the PQ a “natural political family” for Aussant.

Aussant had previously been a member of the PQ but left to found Option National in 2011.

Nadeau-Dubois and Aussant have history together – they toured Quebec in 2016 as part of a their “Let’s Talk About It” initiative, aimed at charting a course for Quebec’s future.