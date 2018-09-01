

The Canadian Press





After a record-hot July, August offered Quebecers very little relief.

According to Environment Canada, average temperatures during August two to three degrees above normal for all regions of the province except the far north. Temperature records were set in Montreal, Bagotville and La Pocatiere.

In Montreal, average temperatures reached 22.9 degrees, almost three degrees higher than normal. Province-wide, average temperatures were 20.1 degrees, two higher than normal.

The humidex was also high in the southern portions of the province, reaching 30 degrees for an abnormally high amount of days.

August was also dry for most regions along the St. Lawrence River, with only 59 millimetres of precipitation in Montreal, compared to an average of 94 in other years.

Environment Canada estimated that the summer of 2018 is among the three hottest in Quebec history.

Another heat wave is forecasted for early September, before temperatures return to normal, seasonal levels, though another hotter-than-average period is forecasted for the end of the month.