Auger-Aliassime squeaks into Montpellier quarters with win over Cazaux

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France tennis tournament with a razor-thin 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (4) win over local favourite Arthur Cazaux on Thursday.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, seeded third in Montpellier, was uncharacteristically second-best in the service game.

Cazaux had 12 aces to six for Auger-Aliassime, and the Canadian committed seven double-faults compared to two for the young Frenchman.

The 21-year-old Cazaux, who was born in Montpellier, was also the more opportunistic player, breaking Auger-Aliassime five times on six chances. Auger-Aliassime scored four breaks on 10 opportunities.

But Auger-Aliassime scored a huge break in the third set to come back from a 5-3 deficit and win the match.

The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked 30th in the world, will face French wild-card Harold Mayot, ranked 144th on the ATP Tour, in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 indoor tournament.



