Auger-Aliassime squeaks into Montpellier quarters with win over Cazaux
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France tennis tournament with a razor-thin 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (4) win over local favourite Arthur Cazaux on Thursday.
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, seeded third in Montpellier, was uncharacteristically second-best in the service game.
Cazaux had 12 aces to six for Auger-Aliassime, and the Canadian committed seven double-faults compared to two for the young Frenchman.
The 21-year-old Cazaux, who was born in Montpellier, was also the more opportunistic player, breaking Auger-Aliassime five times on six chances. Auger-Aliassime scored four breaks on 10 opportunities.
But Auger-Aliassime scored a huge break in the third set to come back from a 5-3 deficit and win the match.
The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked 30th in the world, will face French wild-card Harold Mayot, ranked 144th on the ATP Tour, in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 indoor tournament.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb 1, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER January in Montreal was 4 degrees above the average
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Raccoon behind downtown Toronto power outage affecting thousands: Hydro One
A raccoon is behind the massive power outage in downtown Toronto that is currently affecting 7,000 customers.
Trudeau minister says Alberta's trans policy proposal equal to 'NATO moment' for LGBTQ2S+ community
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
Extortion and shootings targeting South Asian businesses across Canada
South Asian businesses across Canada are increasingly reporting extortion attempts that have turned violent. First, they receive a phone call or text message, usually demanding one million dollars. Then, in some cases, bullets begin to fly.
2 kids who were inside stolen vehicle found safe in Toronto
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
Quebec premier curses when integrity questioned at news conference
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday when he felt his integrity was being questioned.
James Smith inquest finds 'a road forward' for survivors of mass violence
Family members of those killed in the September 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation say they’re leaving the coroner’s inquest into the deaths with hope in their hearts.
WATCH Proposal gone wrong: Raccoon 'videobombs' U.S. engagement video
A South Carolina couple had a special video moment crashed by a curious racoon distracting the friend with the camera.
What infectious disease specialists would never do: experts
Infectious disease experts weigh in on the dos and don’ts of staying healthy.
U.S. mom finds traces of lead in Stanley cups after doing at-home tests
Following a rise in popularity due in part to social media, one mother in the U.S. is speaking out about finding traces of lead in dozens of Stanley cups after conducting her own at-home tests.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Raccoon behind downtown Toronto power outage affecting thousands: Hydro One
A raccoon is behind the massive power outage in downtown Toronto that is currently affecting 7,000 customers.
-
Ajax, Ont. father found guilty of second-degree murder in death of infant son
An Ajax, Ont., man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after prosecutors argued he shook his two-month-old son hard enough to inflict fatal head injuries.
-
British duo link Ontario's Kenneth Law to account on pro-suicide forum
Two family members of a young man who died by suicide almost four years ago in the United Kingdom turned their grief into an investigation, uncovering what they believe is an online M.O. of a Canadian accused of killing troubled people by selling them poisonous substances.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man hit person with axe: RCMP
An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting another man with an axe in Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., on Wednesday.
-
High-risk offender in Halifax: police
The Halifax Regional Police is advising Halifax residents about a high-risk offender convicted of sexual assault residing in the community.
-
World Pond Hockey tournament canceled after 'unseasonably warm weather' in Plaster Rock, N.B.
The World Pond Hockey tournament in Plaster Rock, N.B., is cancelled due to a lack of ice.
London
-
Western astronomer advises Londoners to 'head south' for coming total solar eclipse
Expect a rush to all points south for the coming solar eclipse. On Monday, April 8, the sky will go dark in some areas of southwestern Ontario.
-
Sexual assault charges have been officially filed against five hockey players
CTV News has obtained court documents confirming sexual assault charges against five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.
-
Crash closes Perth County highway
A section of Concession 4 between Perth Road 140 and Sideroad 6 in Perth County was closed for most of Thursday due to a crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Tips are coming in, but still no sign of missing Sudbury politician
Five days after he went missing, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they haven’t given up hope of finding Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini.
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
Calgary
-
'Preserving kids' choices': Alberta premier says transgender rules coming in fall
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting, and she isn’t ruling out using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to uphold them.
-
Balmy temperatures force Nitrocross to move GMC Stadium race events to Sunday
Calgary’s unseasonably warm weather is causing a high-speed winter event to reschedule.
-
Flames GM excited for the future after swinging blockbuster deal for Lindholm
The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks got a head start on the competition ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, and both teams came out of it smiling.
Kitchener
-
Police trying to identify two suspects in Kitchener murder
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for the murder of a man in Kitchener.
-
GO Train adds weekend service on Kitchener line for reading week
GO Transit is offering extra train service between Kitchener and Toronto – for two weekends only.
-
Guelph advocate living outdoors to bring awareness to homelessness issue
A Guelph man has vowed to live outdoors in solidarity with those experiencing homelessness.
Vancouver
-
'Unintended consequence': What B.C.'s review of safer supply says about drug diversion
Diversion of prescribed opioids is not a reason to halt or scale back B.C.'s safer supply program, health officials said Thursday while sharing a review of the harm reduction initiative.
-
Metro Vancouver transit strike likely over as both sides accept mediator recommendations
Both sides in the ongoing Metro Vancouver transit strike say they plan to accept the recommendations of special mediator Vince Ready, likely avoiding a planned 72-hour shutdown of much of the region's transit services.
-
Teen charged with assault after stabbings in Surrey and Delta, RCMP say
A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a pair of stabbings in Surrey and Delta last month, according to Mounties.
Edmonton
-
'It's terrifying': Advocates say new gender policies will hurt vulnerable youth
Advocates and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community say proposed gender and pronoun policies will hurt trans and non-binary kids and teens in Alberta.
-
Water-main breaks plague north Edmonton home
People are being urged to conserve water in Edmonton right now, but a north-side resident says he has more than his property can handle.
-
Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
Windsor
-
Suspect wanted in robbery at west Windsor store
Windsor police have arrest one suspect in connection to a west end robbery, but a second suspect remains outstanding.
-
Federal housing minister explains why only 'most ambitious' cities get HAF funding
Housing Minister Sean Fraser is adding context for his ministry’s decision to deny housing accelerator funding to Windsor a day after the city’s application was rejected by the feds.
-
Landmark Cinemas moving into former Silver City theatre location
A new movie theatre company is moving into the old Silver City building on Walker Road.
Regina
-
TikTok star 'Bella Brave' reveals who her organ donor was following life-saving transplant
"Bella Brave" Thomson, the ten-year-old girl from Swift Current, Sask. who captured the hearts of millions on social media is sharing who gave her the gift of life back in August.
-
Sask. doctor with history of suspensions faces 14 charges of unprofessional conduct
A doctor in Estevan, Sask. with a history of suspensions is facing over a dozen charges of unprofessional conduct from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS).
-
Sask. MLA Ryan Domotor's prostitution charges stayed
Saskatchewan MLA Ryan Domotor – who was charged with communicating to obtain sexual services – had his charges stayed in provincial court on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Man, 57, dies after small plane crash in western Quebec
Quebec's provincial police says a 57-year-old man died after a small plane crash in the Outaouais region of Quebec.
-
This home overlooking Dow's Lake sells for $5 million
A multimillion-dollar home adorned with wood and windows overlooking Dow's Lake and Commissioners Park has been sold.
-
Heart and Stroke Foundation sounding the alarm over increase in cardiac arrest rates
Sudden cardiac arrest incidents are on the rise in Canada, posing a threat to individuals of all ages.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon looking to Australia to address paramedic shortage
Seven Australian paramedics have uprooted their lives and moved across the world to Saskatoon. Thursday was the first day of their training.
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket lines
Members of the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) hit the picket line on Thursday in the first of a series of one day strikes.
-
James Smith inquest finds 'a road forward' for survivors of mass violence
Family members of those killed in the September 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation say they’re leaving the coroner’s inquest into the deaths with hope in their hearts.