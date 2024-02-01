MONTREAL
    • Auger-Aliassime squeaks into Montpellier quarters with win over Cazaux

    Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada prepares to serve to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada prepares to serve to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France tennis tournament with a razor-thin 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (4) win over local favourite Arthur Cazaux on Thursday.

    Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, seeded third in Montpellier, was uncharacteristically second-best in the service game.

    Cazaux had 12 aces to six for Auger-Aliassime, and the Canadian committed seven double-faults compared to two for the young Frenchman.

    The 21-year-old Cazaux, who was born in Montpellier, was also the more opportunistic player, breaking Auger-Aliassime five times on six chances. Auger-Aliassime scored four breaks on 10 opportunities.

    But Auger-Aliassime scored a huge break in the third set to come back from a 5-3 deficit and win the match.

    The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked 30th in the world, will face French wild-card Harold Mayot, ranked 144th on the ATP Tour, in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 indoor tournament.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb 1, 2024.

