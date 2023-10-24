Auger-Aliassime out of Swiss doubles after first-round loss

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and American teammate Sebastian Korda were eliminated in the first round of doubles competition at the Swiss Indoors men's tennis tournament following a 6-2, 6-4 loss to top seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the United States on Tuesday.

Dodig and Krajicek did not face a break point in the match and broke Auger-Aliassime and Korda three times on nine chances.

The top seeds won 59 per cent of total points

Dodig and Krajicek, who are chasing their sixth tour-level title as a team this week, will next play the winner of Wednesday's match between the Dutch duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Robin Haase and Hugo Nys of Monaco and Jan Zielinski of Poland.

Auger-Aliassime now turns his attention to defending his singles title in Basel. The sixth-seeded Canadian is scheduled for a first-round match against Switzerland's Leandro Riedi on Wednesday.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 24, 2023.